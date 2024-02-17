Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DXLG. Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXLG remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 180,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,919. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $240.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

