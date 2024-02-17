Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 222,750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $35,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

