Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield worth $46,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

