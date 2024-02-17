Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,999 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $41,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.11%.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

