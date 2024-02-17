Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $181.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

