Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FANG opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.