Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $181.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

