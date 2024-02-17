Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBD. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

