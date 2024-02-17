Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Cut by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

DFAI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 910,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,323. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

