Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.29

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $94.25, with a volume of 209678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,622 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

