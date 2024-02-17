Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

