Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.7 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

