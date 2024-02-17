DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

