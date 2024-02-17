Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,027. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

