Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,748,000 after buying an additional 263,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,810,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.