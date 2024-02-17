Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 5.2 %

DLNG opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.