E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 45,010 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
