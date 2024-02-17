E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

