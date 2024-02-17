E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

