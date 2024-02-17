E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $23,359,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $8,021,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $396,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Down 1.9 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.