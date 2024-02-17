E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,612 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,612 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after buying an additional 10,895,379 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,965,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BLUE opened at $1.02 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

