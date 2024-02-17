E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $125,000 Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

