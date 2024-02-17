E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after buying an additional 1,611,228 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,382,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,624,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

