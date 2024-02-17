Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.