Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.