Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,128,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,933,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

