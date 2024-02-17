Ecolab’s (ECL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $238.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $215.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.