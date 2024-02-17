Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

