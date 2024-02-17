Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 22.2%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 455,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 134,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

