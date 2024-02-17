Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.59

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $133.59 and last traded at $131.92, with a volume of 195825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,024 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $92,847,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

