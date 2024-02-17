Elme Communities (ELME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 3rd

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Elme Communities has a payout ratio of 1,440.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Elme Communities Price Performance

NYSE:ELME opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

