Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95.

Elme Communities Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 676,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

See Also

