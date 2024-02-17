Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Employers to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Employers Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Employers ( NYSE:EIG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Employers's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Employers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

