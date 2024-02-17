Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

