Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 688,656 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $345,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,460. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

