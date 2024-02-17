Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 721,910 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,910 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $269,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.39. 3,421,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

