Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 145,168 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $408,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,454. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

