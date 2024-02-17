Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of RTX worth $263,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in RTX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

