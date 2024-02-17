Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $274,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,935,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,612,184. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.