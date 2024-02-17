Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of NIKE worth $291,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,590,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.33. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

