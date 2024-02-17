Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Linde worth $256,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $431.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.77. The company has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day moving average of $394.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.