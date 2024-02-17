Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,261,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Verizon Communications worth $300,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,085,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,571,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 335,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.49. 12,645,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,478,028. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

