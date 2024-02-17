Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $792.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.98. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.