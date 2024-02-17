Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $18.78 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 423,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

