Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $19.90 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

