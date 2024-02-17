Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

