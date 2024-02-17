Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

