Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 205,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.16% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

