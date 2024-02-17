Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,950 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

