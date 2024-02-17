Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,908 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $325.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

